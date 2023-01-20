x

Central Arkansas’ Kinley Fisher scored a career-high 16 points in the Sugar Bears loss to Austin Peay on Thursday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Central Arkansas women’s basketball team fell in its return to the Farris Center, dropping a 64-53 final score to Austin Peay Thursday night. Playing the second-place Governors, the Sugar Bears fall to 6-11 on the year and 1-5 in ASUN play.

Kinley Fisher continued her strong play, putting up a career-high 16 points with four three-pointers. Randrea Wright also dropped 16 points, netting 10 in the second half as the Sugar Bears tried to make a comeback. Gloria Fornah also scored a career-best, scoring nine on a very efficient 4-for-5 from the field.

