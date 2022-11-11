x

Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger drives while being defended by Central Arkansas' Kinley Fisher during Friday's game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 John James/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas used a big second quarter to propel its way to a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday in front of 7,410 fans in Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs only led 13-9 with one second remaining in the first quarter when Jersey Wolfenbarger nailed a 3-point shot from the corner. Wolfenbarger and the Hogs then outscored the Sugar Bears 19-5 in the second quarter to take a 35-14 lead into intermission. Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors praised the shot by Wolfenbarger.

