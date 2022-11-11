FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas used a big second quarter to propel its way to a 72-34 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday in front of 7,410 fans in Bud Walton Arena.
The Hogs only led 13-9 with one second remaining in the first quarter when Jersey Wolfenbarger nailed a 3-point shot from the corner. Wolfenbarger and the Hogs then outscored the Sugar Bears 19-5 in the second quarter to take a 35-14 lead into intermission. Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors praised the shot by Wolfenbarger.
"The momentum was big because I think that is what started it," Neighbors said, "She had gotten two fouls in the backcourt because she was trying to hustle. One of my pet peeves about games is fouling in the backcourt. She knows it and was just trying to play hard. She had gotten two fouls in a row. So for her to comeback and push that off and stick a three at the buzzer. That is growth for her. She has grown and matured in so many areas."
Arkansas was led by senior Erynn Barnum with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots. Her backup, redshirt freshman Maryam Dauda added 10 points, five rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot. Wolfenbarger, coming off the bench, added five points and a rebound. Rylee Langerman also came off the bench to score nine points and pull down four rebounds. Arkansas' bench outscored UCA 24-10 in addition to Barnum's big game.
"All you've got to do is look back at our first five years here we're different," Neighbors said. "I've been telling people all summer when you see us we're going to be a little different because of that. We've got depth, balance and I don't think we've got a 100-point game in us this year. Last year we had five or six because that's what we did. Now we're a lot better defensively. I am so proud of Erynn."
Arkansas held UCA to 21.8 percent from the field on 12 of 55 shots. UCA was only 2 of 19 from behind the 3-point line. UCA coach Sandra Rushing knew her team was in for a tough game, but feels the games against Kansas State and Arkansas will only help them.
"I want our players to play on this stage because this is where we're trying to get," Rushing said. "We want to get to this level. It's good for us. They're bigger, faster and stronger. I do think their physicality wore on us.
"We will break down this film just like we did K-State. It's a lot of teaching. I thought it was really good the way they were jumping out aggressive on us. Knock us, hit us and make us tough. Those are things that will help us down the road. The truth is it's coming Tuesday night for us. We're playing Lindenwood at our place. We played K-State and Arkansas. Now let's see where we are come Tuesday night."
Arkansas point guard Makayla Daniels had 14 points, two rebounds, four assists, four steals and no turnovers. Neighbors was pleased with how Daniels led the team.
"That's her," Neighbors said. "That's her impact on the game. Anybody who knows that kid knows she's not looking at a stat sheet. She wants to know the final score and what can we do better. But that's a really good indicator of who she is and has always been. She can impact us in so many ways."
UCA was led by Parris Atkins and Kinley Fisher with seven points each. Kierra Prim added six points and nine rebounds.
Chrissy Carr had eight points and eight boards for Arkansas. Samara Spencer, hampered by foul trouble, added five points, two rebounds and three assists. Saylor Poffenbarger had two points, but added seven rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots. Emrie Ellis came up with four rebounds.
Arkansas (2-0) will play host to Tulsa on Monday night. Tulsa is also 2-0 having defeated Alcorn State 82-33 and San Jose State 74-44. The game will tip at 7 p.m. UCA (0-2) and Lindenwood (0-1) will also begin at 7 p.m. at the Farris Center. Lindenwood lost to Eastern Michigan 71-56. UCA fell to Kansas State 83-43 in its season opener.
