Central Arkansas held Southland Conference leader Stephen F. Austin 14 points below its season scoring average on Wednesday night, but the Sugar Bears struggled offensively as they fell 58-37 to the Ladyjacks in the Farris Center.
The Sugar Bears (11-14, 7-9 Southland Conference) were just 4 of 30 (13.3%) in the first half as the Ladyjacks (20-4, 13-2 SLC) built a 31-12 halftime lead.
The Sugar Bears bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring the 'Jacks 10-9 and limiting SFA to 3 for 9 from the field.
But the 'Jacks got going again in the fourth, outscoring the Sugar Bears 18-15 to secure the season sweep of the Sugar Bears.
Taylor Sells led Central Arkansas with 15 points, including a career-best 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, doubling her 3-point total for the season.
Sells also led the team with four steals and two assists, while playing all 40 minutes.
Ayanna Trigg added eight points and nine rebounds, and Terri Crawford added six rebounds as the Sugar Bears edged the 'Jacks 39-37 on the glass – their 16th time to outbound the opponent in their last 18 games.
SFA, which hit a program-record 14 3-pointers in the season's first meeting, were held to just 6 of 15 from beyond the arc Wednesday, and finished 47.6% (20 of 42) overall from the field.
The Jacks were 12 of 18 from the free-throw line, while the Sugar Bears were just 3 for 11.
Aiyana Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the 'Jacks.
The Sugar Bears return to action Saturday, hosting Nicholls at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center.
