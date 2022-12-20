PINE BLUFF — The Central Arkansas women's basketball team didn't have quite enough in the tank against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, falling in overtime 61-57 on Monday. Despite leading for almost the entirety of regulation, the Sugar Bears went cold at the end.

Randrea Wright had 18 points on the afternoon, tying her season-high in points while setting a new career mark with 12 made free throws. Kyjai Miles recorded her first double-double of the season, putting together 11 points and 11 rebounds, both career-bests.

