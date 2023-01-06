LYNCHBURG, Va. — Despite fighting until the very end and coming close to upsetting last season’s No. 2 seed from the ASUN East, the Sugar Bear basketball team couldn’t quite get over the hurdle at Liberty, falling 64-53 Thursday afternoon. Central Arkansas came close to getting over the hump multiple times in the second half, but the Lady Flames were able to hang on late in the game.

Central Arkansas falls to 5-8 on the year and 0-2 to start ASUN play, but there were plenty of promising moments against the Lady Flames. Three Sugar Bears scored in double-figures, led by freshman Parris Atkins’ 16 points. Kinley Fisher and Randrea Wright each added 14, a season-best for Fisher.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.