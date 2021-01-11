Though the game didn’t go the way she would have liked, Central Arkansas Sugar Bears coach Sandra Rushing was adamant her team played with effort.
But, Rushing conceded her Sugar Bears (2-8, 0-2 Southland Conference) couldn’t match SHSU (5-4, 1-2 SLC) at times during Saturday’s 67-60 loss at home.
“I think we did play harder. You can see when people turn up the heat, we have a tendency to make bad decisions. I’m proud of our effort, but hate the loss. We have to keep working. I’m still trying to find who’s going to be able to finish and make the right decisions. I don’t want to settle for this team being average. Average or good enough is not good enough for me. We did play hard, but we didn’t play smart. We have to hit our free throws. I need somebody to please make a 3-pointer.”
Rushing’s primary 3-baller was redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw, who shot 31.5% from beyond the arc, went down with a season-ending injury Jan. 2 against McNeese.
Outlaw made 17 3-pointers before her injury, which is 13 more than the next closest Sugar Bear.
Outlaw is also UCA’s top scorer at 13.2 points per game, so losing her showed Saturday as the Sugar Bears failed to register a 3-point make in six chances.
“Losing Jalisa hurts us. She is a shooter and a tremendous player. I’m not even talking about making a 3. I just hate it for her. She’s worked and I’d love to take credit for her shot, but she came in with her shot. We play hard, but we haven’t figured out how to put a 40-minute game together without losing our focus. We got out of our defensive strategy. We missed several blockouts underneath. We played hard. I’m not throwing in the towel, but we have a long way to go.”
As Rushing alluded, it wasn’t for lack of trying why UCA fell Saturday. It was more like the team ran out of gas.
Heading into the final quarter, the Sugar Bears trailed by one, but the wheels seemed to come off in the final frame as UCA shot 2 of 11 in the quarter, while attempting four 3-pointers — two-thirds of the game’s total attempts.
Over the first five minutes of play in the fourth, SHSU went on a 12-4 run, leading to a 61-52 lead.
At this point, all UCA’s points came at the charity stripe.
The Sugar Bears didn’t register a made field goal until senior guard Savannah Walker scored on a layup off a fast break with 2:21 left.
The layup got UCA within five, but another scoring drought over two minutes of play pushed any thought of the game being closer out of mind.
The Sugar Bears got their second field goal to fall with seven seconds left on a jumper by freshman guard/forward Ruth Balogun on a Walker assist.
The field goal was not enough at the end, however.
Rebounds were even for both teams, but SHSU got more points off of UCA’s 29 turnovers than the Sugar Bears got off the Bearkats at 21 points off turnovers for SHSU and 10 for UCA.
Senior guard Tori Lasker stepped up and had a solid game aside from seven turnovers and four fouls, as she scored 13 points, dished out five assists and five rebounds.
“I thought Tori did well, but she sat the last five minutes of the ball game,” Rushing said. “I don’t know if she worked too hard, but I’ve got to have some leadership out of her.”
Walker led the scoring for UCA with 16 points, followed by Lasker’s 13 and senior forward Hannah Langhi’s 10.
The Bearkats were led by preseason All-SLC First Teamers as senior guard Faith Cook scored 23, while junior forward Amber Leggett finished with a double-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds.
The road doesn’t get easier for the Sugar Bears as they welcome the preseason favorite Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday to the Farris Center.
