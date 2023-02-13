Setting a season-best in points allowed and points scored, the Sugar Bears controlled both sides of the basketball against Queens, picking up a 73-43 win over the Royals on Saturday. Four Sugar Bears scored in double-figures, improving the team's record to 8-14, with a 3-8 record in ASUN play.

Despite being under the weather, Randrea Wright matched her season-high with 20 points. Kierra Prim logged her sixth double-double of the year, putting up 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kinley Fisher added 12, and Gloria Fornah set a career-high with 11 of her own.

