FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced its all-academic team Monday for the 2020-21 season.
Two Sugar Bears made the list as the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program garnered a first and second-team honor.
Those two honorees were senior Bailey Waddington and junior Madi Bowles.
Waddington claimed the first-team honor, while Bowles was selected to the second team.
This award marks Waddington's second time on the all-academic team, while Bowles is getting her first opportunity to be part of the squad.
Waddington has had an impactful year both on and off the court for the UCA. Waddington was selected to the All-SLC Third Team earlier this season.
To go along with that accomplishment, she collected 2,000 career digs and was essential to the Sugar Bears postseason run.
Her accomplishments do not stop on the court, as she received a perfect 4.0 GPA in her biology course study.
All that success led her to one of the biggest honors of the year as she was accepted to Texas Tech's medical school.
Bowles also played her hand in UCA's success as she finished first on the team in points.
However, it was her time to celebrate success away from the volleyball court as she is a first-time winner of this accolade.
Bowles finished her year out with a perfect 4.0 GPA as well as she is currently studying exercise science.
The junior will look to continue both sides of her success as she gets the chance at her senior campaign next fall.
These will be the last two Southland honors for the Sugar Bears as they are set to join the ASUN Conference next season.
