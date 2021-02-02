Before 4 p.m. Jan. 6, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears were preparing and waiting to take on the University of New Orleans Privateers at 7 p.m. in New Orleans.
Around 4 p.m., the Sugar Bear (5-10, 3-4 Southland Conference) found that their game that night with the Privateers was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the New Orleans program.
Thus, UCA was back on the road and had to wait to play the Privateers.
That rescheduled date comes Wednesday as the Sugar Bears travel back down to New Orleans to take on the Privateers (4-8, 1-5 SLC) in what is now a back-to-back home-and-home series for the two programs with McNeese State’s postponement of Saturday’s game.
The McNeese State game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. March 1.
That previous New Orleans postponement was scheduled to be the second Southland Conference game for both programs as the Privateers fell 88-29 to Stephen F. Austin to open conference play, while the Sugar Bears fell 59-45 to McNeese State.
Since then, New Orleans has managed to scrape across just one conference win, which was a 65-50 home win against Northwestern State on Jan. 27.
The Privateers followed that win up with a 73-53 loss at Southeastern Louisiana and were scheduled to play its makeup game against Incarnate Word on Monday, but UIW was forced to postpone that because of COVID-19 concerns.
Against SLU, New Orleans fell behind 24-10 after the first quarter and had trouble digging itself out of that 14-point hole.
The Lady Lions shot a near perfect 10 of 11 from the field in the first quarter to help build that lead, while the Privateers only connected on 5 of 14 shots.
SLU cooled quite a bit in the second half, knocking down 5 of 12 shots, but once again held the advantage in the quarter at 18-12, and headed into halftime with a 42-22 lead.
New Orleans couldn’t get out of the hole and eventually fell 73-53 as the Lady Lions won their fourth conference game of the season.
The Privateers top scorers senior guards Dionjhae Thomas and Jada Duncantell had big scoring outputs in this game with Duncantell leading New Orleans with 16 points, while Thomas followed closely behind with 15.
On the season, Thomas leads the Privateers with 11.2 points per game, while Duncantell scores 9.6 per game.
Thomas also leads the team in assists with 34 and steals with 20, while junior forward Erin Randle leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.1 per game and blocks with 10.
Going to New Orleans is a Sugar Bears team that has played its best stretch of basketball across the last four games after a shaky start to conference play.
UCA has won three of four and held close in that one loss, a 60-58 loss at Abilene Christian.
During this stretch junior forward Lucy Ibeh has taken over as the team’s do everything as she leads the team in points per game with redshirt freshman Jalisa Outlaw out for the season at 11.7 points per game.
She also leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.0 and steals with 32.
Across those four games, Ibeh has posted two double-doubles and has averaged 19.5 points per game.
But, this past Saturday’s 71-39 win was led by junior guard Carley Hudspeth’s hot hand as Hudspeth knocked down 6 of 10 3-pointers, including 2 of 2 at the free-throw line to post a career-high 20 points in 23 minutes.
Of course Hudspeth wasn’t the only reason the Sugar Bears had their way with winless Northwestern State on Saturday with UCA outrebounding the Lady Demons 47-25.
The Sugar Bears also scored 36 points in the paint in the win, while also holding Northwestern State to 29.8 percent shooting.
Senior guard Tori Lasker leads the team in assists on the season with 33, while freshman forward Jayla Cody leads the team in blocks with 11.
Wednesday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. in New Orleans with the game being broadcast on 91.3 FM The Bear.
