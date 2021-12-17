Coming off of a strong win Thursday to improve its record to 4-5, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team turns its attention to Arkansas on Saturday.
Tip-off against the Razorbacks is set for 1 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
The Sugar Bears kicked a three-game losing streak with the win over NAIA Central Baptist, capturing a 70-32 win over the visiting Lady Mustangs.
Lucy Ibeh led the way for Central Arkansas, logging her fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Lashiyah Fowler notched her first-career double-digit scoring game with 11 points, with a season-best three triples to her name.
At the final whistle, all 11 Sugar Bears scored points and pulled down a rebound Thursday, highlighting the total team effort.
Additionally, the team was able to record 20 steals, forcing 28 turnovers from Central Baptist.
Defensively, the Sugar Bears held their opponent to 22 percent shooting from the field and just 18 percent from three.
Ibeh leads the team in points and rebounding, averaging 13.3 ppg and 9.1 rpg.
Her scoring ranks ninth in the ASUN, while her rebounding ranks first in the conference.
Langhi, the team's second-highest scorer, boasts the ASUN's fourth-best field goal percentage, sinking shots at a 55.2 percent mark.
Freshman Randrea Wright claims the top spot in assists at 25 helpers. As a team, the Sugar Bears hold opponents to 36 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent from the 3-point line.
Central Arkansas is 0-2 all-time against the Razorbacks, dropping last season's matchup in Fayetteville.
Arkansas enters the game with a 9-2 record, most recently taking a 73-39 win over Little Rock last Sunday.
Four Razorbacks scored in double-figures, led by Sasha Goforth and Amber Ramirez, who each scored 14.
Little Rock was held to just 26 percent shooting in the game, and 12 percent from beyond the arc.
Arkansas really pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Trojans 28-12, using a 10 for 13 shooting quarter to put the game on ice.
Five players averaged double-figure scoring on Arkansas' roster, led by Makayla Daniels' 13.6. Rebounding is a balanced effort for Arkansas, as no single player averages six rebounds, but every rotation player but one averages two rebounds or more.
Head coach of the Razorbacks is Mike Neighbors. Since joining Arkansas in 2017, he has guided the Razorbacks to 87 wins and is the first Arkansas coach to have back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2012-13.
Central Arkansas is set to face the Razorbacks at 1 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena. Saturday's game can be followed along on 91.3 The Bear.
