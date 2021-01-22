The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team takes to the road after a week off of competition.
The Sugar Bears look to continue its success from the last game. UCA travels to Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Lucy Ibeh is coming off of a monster game where she put up 31 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals, all career highs.
Ibeh was the first UCA player to score 30 or more points since 2018 and the first with 15 or more rebounds since last season. Ibeh is leading the team with 10.6 points per game.
She is currently tied for 59th in the NCAA with 27 steals and is fifth in the Southland Conference.
Her 2.45 steals per game is No. 63 in the country and second in the SLC. Ibeh also leads the team with 72 rebounds and is averaging 6.5 per game.
Tori Lasker leads the team with 29 assists and has added 41 points, 18 rebounds and nine steals.
Briana Trigg is second on the team with 60 rebounds and is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game.
Briana Trigg has 50 points, eight assists and six steals. Savanna Walker is second on the team with 21 assists and second on the team with 11 steals.
Walker is averaging 5.9 points per game, which is second among active players. Jayla Cody leads the Sugar Bears with seven blocks and is averaging 4.1 rebounds per game.
UCA has combined for a total of 159 free-throws made, which is tied for 74th in the NCAA and sixth in the conference.
ACU leads the overall series, 7-6, and has won the last five meetings. In the last matchup, ACU won 93-71. The Sugar Bears are 3-3 in contests in Abilene.
Alyssa Adams leads the Wildcats with 17.1 points per game. She is currently tied for 18th in the NCAA with a field-goal percentage of 58.1, which leads the conference.
Adams has a team-high 103 rebounds and team-high 18 blocked shots. Anna McLeod is averaging 16.7 points per game and is second on the team with 53 rebounds.
Madi Miller and Kamryn Mraz are tied for the team lead with 42 assists. Miller leads ACU with 23 steals.
Radio broadcast will begin 20 minutes prior to tip. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip and will be the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader.
