Hendrix may be a Division 3 school but the Warriors did not back down from the D1 Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.
Hendrix trailed by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter before cutting it to six late. However, the Sugar Bears were able to recover and pull away for a 65-54 win Saturday at the Farris Center.
“We’ve very resilient,” Hendrix coach Drew Gaeng said. “Our team plays as hard as it can on every possession, or at least that is what we are asking out of them. We tried to stay stead and control the stuff we could control. It helps when you make a few shots. They competed. I’m glad that they believed that they could be in the ball game. The coach in me is wishing we had executed a little bit better down the stretch, when we did have it down to six.
“The girls played hard and very resilient.”
UCA 55-32 following a layup by Kinley Fisher with 8:12 left in the game. From there, Hendrix scored 11 consecutive points to cut the deficit to 55-43 with 4:13 left.
Madi Pierce started the run with a 3-pointer. Megan Gray followed with a 3-pointer after a steal by Pierce.
Pierce hit another 3-pointer with 5:48 left to make the score 55-41. After period of no points, Hendrix’s Simone Shields hit a short jumper to make the score 55-43 with 4:13 left.
UCA’s Kierra Prim hit two free throws with 3:28 left to make the score 57-45. Hendrix responded with a 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 57-51.
Blysse Harmon started the run with a layup. She then hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 left to make the score 57-48.
Harmon hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2:25 left. Shelby Heil hit a layup with 1:52 left to make the score 57-51.
UCA broke it’s scoring bought with a layup from Parris Atkins with 59 seconds left. She scored again on another layup with 40 seconds left following a Hendrix turnover.
Hendrix’s Kennedi Burns hit two free throws with 32 seconds left to make the score 61-53. However, UCA put the game away when Atkins scored on a layup with 31 seconds left.
Gray, Pierce and Burns each had 11 points to lead the Warriors. Harmon had 10. Heil scored six. Shields added five.
Harmon led Hendrix with eight rebounds.
Prim led UCA with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Fisher and Atkins had 10 points each.
With the win, UCA improves to 3-2 on the season after staring the season 0-2. Hendrix falls to 2-4 on the season.
Gaeng said it’s nice to just drive a few minutes away to play UCA. That game was the Warriors second against an instate D1 school. They lost to Arkansas State 95-50 on Nov. 16.
“Coach [Sandra] Rushing does an awesome job,” Gaeng said. “They are physical and tough. It’s a good test for us. Hopefully, it will get us better prepared for some of the better teams that we will play down the line.
“It’s cool to play across town. Our girls get a kick out of it. It’s a neat game-day atmosphere for sure.”
UCA coach Sandra Rushing was happy to get the victory but not happy with her team’s effort.
“I think Hendrix out-played us,” she said. “They wanted it more.”
