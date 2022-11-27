Hendrix may be a Division 3 school but the Warriors did not back down from the D1 Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Hendrix trailed by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter before cutting it to six late. However, the Sugar Bears were able to recover and pull away for a 65-54 win Saturday at the Farris Center.

