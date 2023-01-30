KENNESAW, Ga. — Despite being shorthanded, the Central Arkansas women’s basketball team came up in the biggest moments against Kennesaw State, grinding out a gutsy 59-55 win over the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Siera Carter played the role of hometown hero in the Peach State, scoring 11 second half points, including free throws to give the Sugar Bears a seven-point lead with 25 seconds left. She would finish with a season-high 15 points on 5-of-8 from the floor with five free throws added on. Kyjai Miles was all over the glass, inhaling a career-high 14 boards while adding eight points, two assists and a block.

