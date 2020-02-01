NATCHITOCHES, Louisiana — Both Central Arkansas and Northwestern State made 18 of their field goal attempts in their matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Each team made a pair of 3-pointers. Each team committed 19 turnovers.
In all, it was a virtually even game, except at the free-throw line.
The Sugar Bears managed more than twice as many attempts at the line as the Lady Demons, and took advantage – hitting 13 to NSU’s 6, including 7 to 0 in the fourth quarter – which would prove to be the difference as the Sugar Bears defeated the Lady Demons 51-44 in Prather Coliseum.
The Sugar Bears (9-11, 5-6 Southland Conference) were able to get 24 free throw attempts on 25 fouls drawn to just 11 attempts for NSU, which turned out to be enough to stave off the pesky Lady Demons (5-15, 2-9 SLC) and give the Sugar Bears their fourth conference road win of the season.
After building a lead as large as 10 early in the second quarter, the Sugar Bears saw their lead whittled down to just three by halftime as the Lady Demons got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Kalen Green to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Sugar Bears ahead 27-24.
NSU briefly took the lead late in the third, going up 34-32, but the Sugar Bears would answer with back-to-back baskets from Hannah Langhi and Taylor Sells to regain a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Up by two in the fourth, the Sugar Bears went on a 9-0 run in just under three minutes to push the lead to 11 with just over two minutes remaining to put the game away.
Alana Canady led the Sugar Bears with 15 points and eight rebounds, hitting 7 of 10 from the field.
Langhi added nine points and seven rebounds and led the team with three blocks.
Sells added seven points and a team-high four assists, while Ayanna Trigg tied Canady for the team lead with eight rebounds.
The Sugar Bears return home for their next two, hosting Lamar at 7 p.m. Wednesday and McNeese at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.