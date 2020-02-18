Now with just five games remaining and a two-game lead on the final spot for the Southland Conference Tournament, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears return home for a game against the conference-leading Stephen F. Austin.
The Sugar Bears (11-13, 7-8 SLC) most recently had a troubling two-game road trip as they fell in both games, first to New Orleans 85-73 and then a 73-58 loss to Sam Houston State.
The New Orleans game saw UCA put forth one of its better offensive efforts all season, shooting 51.8% from the field.
But, the Privateers shot even better at a blistering 60.4% in the win.
Against SHSU, the Sugar Bears held strong through the first three quarters, but fell apart in the final frame.
UCA held a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but struggled mightily by getting outscored 25-6 in the loss.
Freshman forward Terri Crawford recorded her first collegiate double-double with a team-leading 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Moving on from that game, the Sugar Bears have a tough opponent on tap as the conference leaders come to town.
The last time these two teams met up, SFA (19-4, 12-2 SLC) handed UCA one of its worst lopsided games since joining Division I competition in 2006 with a score of 102-41 on Jan. 15 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The Lady’Jacks handled the Sugar Bears with ease in that game, first outscoring UCA 28-6 in the first quarter.
That quarter spelled what was to come with the remaining quarters holding major point differences with SFA outscoring the Sugar Bears 24-14 in the second, 29-10 in the third and 21-11 in the fourth.
The Lady’Jacks nearly doubled UCA’s made shots in just 11 more attempts with the Sugar Bears hitting 18 of 53 shots (34%), while SFA made 35 of 64 (54.7%).
Crawford led the Sugar Bears in that game as well with a 13-point effort, which was followed by sophomore forward Alana Canady’s 11 points.
Six Lady’Jacks scored in double figures with a trio leading the team with 14 points.
Sophomore guard Stephanie Visscher leads SFA in points per game, assists and steals with 14.0 ppg, 75 assists and 47 steals.
Sophomore forward/center Aiyana Johnson leads the team in rebounds per game with 8.5, while sharing the team-lead in blocks with junior center Aaliyah Johnson with 25 blocks.
Senior guard Taylor Sells leads UCA in points per game, steals and assists with 9.5 points per game, 25 steals and 70 assists.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.2 as well as blocks with 25.
The Sugar Bears will host SFA in the Farris Center, where UCA has played to a 7-3 record this season, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
