After a rugged start to Southland Conference play, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears have played some of their best basketball in the last two games.
Those two games have resulted in a 1-1 record, but the 60-58 loss to Abilene Christian last Saturday wasn’t for lack of effort.
In fact, the Sugar Bears found themselves in position to head to overtime, but a made ACU field goal at the buzzer forced a UCA loss.
In postgame, Sugar Bears coach Sandra Rushing wasn’t happy with the loss, but was content with her team’s play.
"I'm very proud of our effort today,” she said. “I thought we played hard for 40 minutes. We just need to play smarter. Abilene is a very talented team and did a great job making us take the shots they wanted us to take. They made it very difficult for us to get into our offense.
“This loss really hurts me, my coaching staff and our players. One or two more free throws, one or two more defensive stops, one or two more baskets in the paint, or a few less turnovers, and the outcome would have been different today. We are going to keep working and try to figure this out. We just have to keep fighting."
One of the big reasons for UCA’s turnaround in the last two games, has been junior forward Lucy Ibeh.
Against Nicholls, Ibeh posted a monstrous 36 points, 16 points and seven steals.
Then, she followed that up with a quieter double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, but was efficient from the field, hitting 6 of 8 shots in 22 minutes of play.
This two-game stretch for the Sugar Bears may be what UCA needs as it is on the outside looking in for a Southland Conference playoff spot.
One team ahead of the Sugar Bears are Wednesday’s opponent, the 3-3 Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions.
After picking up a 71-58 conference opening win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and then a 71-67 win over Sam Houston State, the Lady Lions hit a three-game skid before picking up an 87-52 win over Northwestern State last Saturday.
During that three-game skid, SLU fell 76-63 to Nicholls and then 70-62 to Abilene Christian.
But, the Lady Lions showed dominance in its 25-point win over Northwestern State, the conference’s last-place team.
SLU’s second leading scorer junior guard Cierra Cunningham was on fire, scoring a game-high 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting, while dishing out five assists and grabbing four steals.
On the season, Cunningham scores 11.6 points per game, passed only by senior guard/forward Morgan Carrier’s 13.0 points per game.
Junior guard Chrissy Brown leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game, while Carrier and Morgan share the team-lead with sophomore guard Jaylen Huderson with three blocks each.
Senior guard Breonca Ducksworth leads the team in assists with 30 as well as steals with 22.
With redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw out for the season, Ibey leads the Sugar Bears in points per game with 10.9, while also leading the team in rebounds per game with 6.9 as well as steals with 27.
Freshman forward Jayla Cody leads the team in blocks with nine and senior guard Tori Lasker leads the team in assists.
Wednesday’s contest precedes the men’s game in Hammond, Louisiana, with opening tip scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as The Bear 91.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.