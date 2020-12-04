A few days ago, it looked as though the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears would be taking part in a 12-day break after Central Baptist College was forced to cancel the originally scheduled Saturday game at the Farris Center.
CBC had to cancel the contest because of COVID issues within the Lady Mustang program, which left UCA without an opponent for Saturday, meaning the Sugar Bears last played in a 74-70 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Dec. 1 and wouldn’t play again until Dec. 13 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville against the No. 16 Lady ‘Backs.
UCA’s next scheduled home game was not until a Dec. 16 contest against Little Rock.
But, the Big 12’s Kansas State jumped in after a Thursday announcement that the Wildcats would step in to CBC’s place, keeping the scheduled 2 p.m. timeslot.
Thus, making Saturday’s contest UCA’s home opener for the 2020-21 season.
According to the Sugar Bears’ record book, the two teams have met twice previously, with Kansas State winning both matchups in Manhattan, Kansas.
The first contest was an 81-38 win for the Wildcats in 2009, while the Sugar Bears fared a little better nine years later in a 70-54 loss.
UCA will get a chance to pick up a win against the Big 12’s preseason No. 4 team.
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the season, including a 66-51 win over Southern at home and a 60-49 home loss to No. 11/12 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Through those two games, junior guard Christina Carr leads the team with a 15.0 points per game average, while redshirt junior guard Rachel Ranke and sophomore center Ayoka Lee follow with 9.5 points per game.
Lee is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and has found her name on a myriad of preseason watchlists, including the Lisa Leslie Award, Naismith Award, Wade Trophy and Wooden Award, as well as K-State’s lone preseason All-Big 12 Team list.
The Wildcats are coached by Jeff Mitte, who has been with the program for the last seven seasons and has posted a 116-79 record in that time.
Prior to his stop at Kansas State, Mitte has coached at TCU from 1999 to 2014, at Arkansas State from 1995-99 and at Missouri Western from 1992-95.
Meanwhile, standing opposite the Wildcats are the 1-2 Sugar Bears.
UCA started the season with an 82-37 loss to then No. 4 Baylor in Waco, Texas and stayed in Texas for a 65-48 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
The Sugar Bears returned to Arkansas and picked up a 74-70 road win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Through three games, UCA is led by redshirt freshman Jalisa Outlaw, who is scoring 14.7 points per game, including a 20-point game against UAPB.
Senior guard/forward Briana Trigg is averaging a near double-double with 7.3 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game.
The Sugar Bears’ offense, which is averaging 53.0 points per game, will have to figure out a way to get through a towering Kansas State team that has just four players that stand under six foot.
Conversely, UCA has just five players standing taller than six foot.
Regardless, the Sugar Bears will step onto the Farris Center court for the first time this season and will host Kansas State for the first time ever at 2 p.m. Saturday.
