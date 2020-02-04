After a disappointing performance in a 63-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana last Wednesday, the Sugar Bears (9-11, 5-6 SLC) bounced back with a 51-44 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
The two teams played close throughout, but a five-point difference in the first quarter, as well as a four-point difference in the second half allowed for the win.
Sophomore forward Alana Canady was instrumental in the win as she fell two rebounds shy of a double-double, while hitting 7 of 10 shots to score 15 points. She also recorded a block in the win.
It was just the second win for the Sugar Bears in their last seven games after picking up a 53-46 win over Nicholls State on Jan. 18 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Now, the Sugar Bears will host Lamar (9-11, 5-6 SLC) as the two teams battle for the final SLC Tournament spot with nine conference games remaining.
The Cardinals started off well enough in conference play, going 4-2 in the first six games of the conference.
But, starting after a Jan. 11 over Houston Baptist, Lamar went on a torrid four-game losing streak.
During that span, the Cardinals were outscored 238-187 with the low point during that span coming in a 49-39 loss to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Jan. 18.
Lamar almost broke its losing streak when it lost by one point by way of a last-second free throw by Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 25.
The Cardinals bounced back last Saturday with a dominating 87-69 win over McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
But now, both teams get ready to square up Wednesday at the Farris Center as part of National Women and Girls in Sports Day.
Women involved in sports in many ways will be recognized at halftime of the game.
The Cardinals are led by senior guard Amber Vidal’s 13.3 points per game, while senior center Briana Laidler leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.9 as well as blocks with 23.
Junior guard Jayden Pimentel leads the team in assists with 56 and steals with 60.
The Sugar Bears are led in scoring by senior guard Taylor Sells’ 9.5 points per game as well as her 51 assists.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.9 as well as rebounds per game with 5.9 and blocks with 21, while her and Sells tie for the team-lead in steals with 20.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Farris Center.
