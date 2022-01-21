After not being able to play the previous two Saturdays because of COVID issues in other programs, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears will get their chance this Saturday.
The Sugar Bears (6-9, 1-3 ASUN Conference) had to temporarily postpone their ASUN Conference home opener against Lipscomb that was originally scheduled for Jan. 8, but finally opened at home Jan. 17.
The game resulted in a 63-54 loss.
The previously scheduled Saturday game against North Alabama was also met with a postponement, but the two teams will make that game up Monday afternoon.
The Sugar Bears most recently, however, fell at home to Jacksonville State, 64-47, in a game that saw UCA shoot 3 of 15 in the third quarter, losing the third quarter 23-7 and, which spelled the beginning of the end for hopes of a win.
Freshman Randrea Wright and graduate Hannah Langhi both scored 13 points in the loss.
It was an all-around dismal effort as the Sugar Bears were outrebounded 38-28 and turned the ball over 20 times to JSU’s 10.
The challenge will be great Saturday with Liberty coming into town.
Liberty comes into the game with a 16-2 record, losing a close one to Memphis on Nov. 23 at home and then losing by four Jan. 15 at No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast.
Though Liberty is not ranked, the team is receiving national votes in the coaches poll and is off to its best start in 14 years, according to liberty.edu/flames.
Junior center Mya Berkman, 6-foot-3, will likely play a large role in the game as she not only leads the Lady Flames in points per game with 12.8, but also leads the conference in field goal percentage, making 65.7 percent of her shots.
Liberty boasts another 6-footer in senior Bridgette Rettstatt (6-2), who trails Berkman in both points per game (11.1) and rebounds per game (6.6). Berkman averages 6.6 rebounds per game.
Leading the blocking category is one of Liberty’s tallest players, freshman Bella Smuda, who stands at 6-5 and has blocked 21 shots on the season.
Junior Dee Brown leads the team in steals with 29, while sophomore Kennedi Williams leads the team in assists with 68.
Liberty will come with length with seven players on the roster standing six foot or taller.
Meanwhile, the Sugar Bears boast the conference’s best individual rebounder in junior Lucy Ibeh, who averages 10.9 per contest while also leading UCA in points per game at 15.4, which is third best in the conference. Ibeh is also the team-leader in steals with 29.
Langhi leads the team in blocks with 16 and Wright leads the team in assists with 36.
The game will be the lone contest Saturday in the Farris Center because the men’s half of the doubleheader was postponed until Feb. 21.
The Sugar Bears and Lady Flames tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday with the game being featured on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.