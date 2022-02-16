Time is slipping away for the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears if postseason play is on their mind.
Sitting outside of the top eight for the ASUN Tournament playoff picture, the Sugar Bears (8-17, 3-9 ASUN) has an easier path Thursday night at home playing the conference winless Bellarmine Knights.
On the season, Bellarmine (3-20, 0-12 ASUN) has just one Division I win, which came against equally low Morehead State, who has won just one game this season.
That win against Morehead came Nov. 27 at home, while the two other wins came after, lastly with the Knights beating Cambellsville – Harrodsburg on Dec. 22.
Since then, it’s been a myriad of losses for Bellarmine, as the team ranks at the bottom of the conference in team defense, giving up 74.4 points per game while scoring 60.5, which ranks 10th.
In their most recent contest, the Knights fell 81-59 to North Alabama, trailing by five after the first quarter, and then the deficit snowballed in the second half.
A valiant effort was put forth by sophomore Mackenzie Keelin, who scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.
For the game, Bellarmine shot 32.8 percent from the field, boosted by a second quarter in which the team shot 50 percent from the field, including a white hot 83 percent from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately, the rest of the game wasn’t a night to remember.
Likely, the same could be said for the Sugar Bears’ 55-41 win over the Knights on Jan. 12 in Louisville, Kentucky.
The first half was close, with Bellarmine holding onto a 23-18 lead.
However, the second half was ugly, shooting a combined 21 percent from the field.
The Knights were outscored 37-18 in the second half to fall 55-41.
The Sugar Bears, on that night, were led by a pair of double doubles with junior Lucy Ibeh scoring 20 and grabbing 10 rebounds, while graduate Hannah Langhi scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds.
UCA was plus-13 on the boards in the game and ruled the paint, scoring 36 of its 55 there.
Though not as extreme, the Sugar Bears are looking to end a losing streak of their own, falling in five straight.
Most recently, UCA fell, 66-48, Feb. 12 at Jacksonville State.
Ibeh led the Sugar Bears 11, while freshman Lashiyah Fowler scored 10.
UCA was buried by the middle two quarters, getting outscored 45-19 in the second and third on the way to an 18-point loss.
Needing a win to stay in the ASUN Tournament window, the Sugar Bears will need to keep Bellarmine junior Jaela Johnson, who leads the Knights in scoring at 11.9 points per game.
Senior Sheniqua Coatney leads the team in rebounding at 5.5 per game, while also leading the team in blocks with 16.
Senior Presley Brown leads the team in assists with 61 as well as steals with 37.
The Sugar Bears are led by Ibeh’s 13.7 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game and 43 steals.
Langhi leads the team in blocks with 20, while freshman Randrea Wright leads the team in assists with 66.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. inside the Farris Center and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
