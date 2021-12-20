Three days removed from nearly getting doubled up by the two-loss Arkansas Lady’Backs, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears are back on the court Tuesday for another in-state game.
Tuesday’s 1 p.m. contest on Scottie Pippen Court in the Farris Center will be the final game prior to the turn of the calendar when the 4-6 Sugar Bears take on the 4-5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the penultimate nonconference game.
Not much went right for the Sugar Bears against the Lady ’Backs on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock as the team was held to under 30 percent shooting on the night, while Arkansas hit 50 percent of its shots.
UCA’s tough night was compounded by a 1 of 13 shooting third quarter that truly allowed the Lady’Backs to blow by the Sugar Bears.
What was a 13-point game at halftime, turned into a 26-point game at the end of the third quarter, which ultimately ended in an 82-44 loss for UCA.
A positive for the Sugar Bears was a 17-point outing by junior forward Lucy Ibeh, as she also finished one rebound shy of a double-double in 23 minutes of court time.
Apart from Ibeh’s outing, it was a struggle from the field for the Sugar Bears. Graduate Hannah Langhi converted on 3 of 6 attempts for eight points, but Ibeh and Langhi’s counterparts didn’t fare well.
Standing opposite the Sugar Bears on Tuesday will be the UAPB Lady Lions, who were also thumped by the Lady ’Backs earlier this season.
More recently, though, UAPB has gone on a short two-game losing streak.
The Lady Lions fell 78-65 to the University of Miami on Dec. 6 in Coral Gables, Florida, and then fell 89-64 to Alabama-Birmingham on Dec. 15.
The Lady Lions, who have played just two home games this season, will likely welcome a game in the state of Arkansas after having just one game played in the state of Arkansas for nearly a month.
The once conference foes, UCA and UAPB renewed their rivalry last year in a home-and-home series, which saw the Sugar Bears take both games.
The first of those two games marked the end of a 10-year hiatus of not playing each other.
However, all-time, UCA holds a 24-12 advantage over UAPB, with a 13-2 record at home.
The Lady Lions will likely lean heavily on shooting well against the traditionally stringent Sandra Rushing-coached Sugar Bears.
UAPB features four who average double figures in scoring, led by junior Zaay Green’s 14.7 points per game.
Senior guard Sade Hudson averages 12.8 ppg, graduate center Khadijah Brown averages 12.1 and graduate guard Joyce Kennerson averages 11.3.
Brown, who stands at 6-foot-3, nearly averages a double-double by grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game, while, by far, securing the team-lead in blocks with 14.
Green leads the team in both assists (32) and steals (15).
As for the Sugar Bears, just two average double-digit scoring with Ibeh leading the team with 13.7 points per game, while Langhi averages 10.1.
Ibeh also leads the team in rebounding, averaging 9.1 per game, while Langhi holds the team-lead in blocks with six.
Ibeh leads the team in steals with 22, while freshman guard Randrea Wright leads the team in assists with 26.
The Sugar Bears/Lady Lions game will tip off at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.