Sugar Bears, Huskies ring in new year with afternoon game

After a 10-day break, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears ring in the new year with a 1 p.m. Southland Conference home game against Houston Baptist.
The Sugar Bears (5-6, 1-1 SLC) last played Dec. 21 in Corpus Christi, Texas, losing 67-47 to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
UCA shot just 36.5 percent percent from the field in the game with senior guard Taylor Sells finishing as the lone Sugar Bear in double figures with 13 in the loss.
It was a point duplication of UCA’s low-scoring 47-37 win over Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, in the conference opener on Dec. 18.
Both Sells and junior forward Hannah Langhi scored 12 points in the win.
Now, the Sugar Bears return home for the first time since Dec. 15 when they beat crosstown NAIA foe Central Baptist College 66-43.
Their opponent Wednesday is Houston Baptist (4-7, 0-2 SLC), who is riding a three-game losing streak.
The Huskies began conference play with a 59-42 loss to Stephen F. Austin at home Dec. 18.
HBU was held to 25.9 percent shooting in the loss with junior Megan Valdez-Crader finishing as the lone Husky in double figures with 11 points.
HBU followed that up with a 69-59 loss at home to Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 21.
The Huskies performed slightly better in this game, shooting 34.9 percent from the field and finished with two players in double figures.
Freshman guard Tamia Jefferson led the team in 22 points, while sophomore Julija Vujakovic finished with 13.
Both teams are looking to shake off their losses Wednesday in the Farris Center.
Sells is leading the Sugar Bears in points per game at 9.2 and assists with 26.
Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.2, while also holding the team lead in steals with 10 and blocks with eight.
Jefferson leads HBU in points per game with 10.3, while Valdez-Crader leads the team in assists and steals with 22 each.
Sophomore center Marilyn Nzoiwu leads the team in rebounds per game with 4.9 as well as blocks at seven.
Prior to the season starting, the Sugar Bears were picked to finish sixth in the preseason SLC polls, while the Huskies were picked to finish 12th.
The two teams square off at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Farris Center.
