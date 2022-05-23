Still adding to what is amounting to an impressive signing class, the Central Arkansas women’s basketball team adds size and rebounding to the group with the addition of Ciara Brannon.
Transferring from Wagner, Brannon adds Division I experience to a young Sugar Bears roster, while bringing a winning culture from her high school days in New Jersey.
“We are so excited about the addition of Ciara to the Sugar Bears,” coach Sandra Rushing said. “She will bring her experience down low in the post to our program and has a phenomenal knack for rebounding the ball. She’s going to develop nicely over the summer and will be able to contribute in our high-low game.”
Though Brannon played sparingly at Wagner, she was a force at Westampton Tech, averaging a double-double over her prep career.
For her career, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 11.3 points and 12.3 boards per game, routinely scoring 15 points and inhaling 15 rebounds.
As a senior, she posted 21 games of double-digit scoring, pairing them to the tune of 15 double-doubles.
While honing her skills during her prep career, the Westampton, New Jersey, native led her team to a great deal of success.
As a sophomore, she led her Panthers to the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 3 quarterfinals after a 17-7 record.
Her team would win a sectional championship the next season, capturing a 55-44 win over Colts Neck.
Brannon and the Panthers repeated in her senior season, putting the cherry on top of a 20-9 record.
“I love her strength and her ability to finish around the basket,” Rushing said. “We can’t wait to see her in Purple and Gray, she’ll be a wonderful addition to our program.”
Brannon joins a Sugar Bears roster that has made several additions in the offseason as the team looks to build on its inaugural season in the ASUN.
She’ll join a roster that returns ASUN All-Freshman guard Randrea Wright.
