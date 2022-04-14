It was a successful start to the spring signing period for the Sugar Bears, as the team added two dynamic guards to the roster for the 2022-23 season.
A couple of transfers that bring solid collegiate experience and a multitude of abilities, the additions of Kierra Prim and Siera Carter should pay dividends for Central Arkansas.
Joining the team from Johnson County Community College, Kierra Prim was one of the leaders on a Lady Cavaliers team that finished last season 34-2 and claimed fifth place in the 2022 NJCAA DII National Tournament. Prim topped the roster averaging 15.5 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the field and 70.7 percent from the charity stripe. She also led her team in rebounding, averaging a double-double with 10.0 boards per game.
Throughout her career at Johnson County CC, Prim showed a terrific ability to get downhill, attacking the rim with relentless pursuit, creating havoc for defenses with her athleticism. She could also be used in a variety of ways, whether with the ball in her hands on the attack or getting fed in the post on mismatches.
"I'm so excited that Kierra has decided to join our program,” coach Sandra Rushing said. “She provides us with athleticism and is a highly competitive player. She is a tremendous rebounder with great instincts. KP is a versatile player and takes pride in doing the little things."
The other signee on Wednesday is another guard, albeit with a different package to throw at defenses.
From the University of West Georgia, Siera Carter signs with the Sugar Bears after leading her Wolves in scoring and steals, while ranking second on the team in rebounding and assists. Averaging 16.5 points, she was the only player to average double-digit scoring for the year.
Carter brings an ability to score at all three levels, backing it up by shooting 42 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three, while shouldering the lion's share of the offensive workload. Possessing a knack for scoring, she started this past season with three-straight outings of 20-plus points, including 28 points in an overtime win over Clark Atlanta. To finish the year, she scored double-figures in 13 of her last 14 games, eclipsing 25 points on several occasions.
"I am thrilled that Siera will be joining the Sugar Bear program,” Rushing said. “She is a versatile player who can score on all three levels. I really like her competitive spirit and passion for the game. Siera will be an impact player right away on both ends of the floor."
The duo will join a backcourt with ASUN All-Freshman recipient Randrea Wright and other returners as the Sugar Bears look to reload after their first season as members of the ASUN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.