Central Arkansas guard Randrea Wright looks to make a move on a Little Rock player during the Sugar Bears' overtime win over the Trojans on Saturday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Jhude Dizon/UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas women's basketball team picked up a fourth-consecutive win, and a third-straight at home, downing the Little Rock Trojans 53-49 in overtime Saturday afternoon. The victory came on a day of celebration for the Sugar Bears, who honored their all-time winningest coach Ron Marvel at halftime.

Guard play was key in this one, as Randrea Wright, Kayla Mitchell and Parris Atkins all scored in double-figures in the win. Wright led the way with 16, with Atkins adding 14 and Mitchell netting 10. In the extra period, Wright and Mitchell were huge for the Sugar Bears, scoring all 10 points to seal the deal.

