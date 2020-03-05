For the first time in 10 seasons, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears will miss out on the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Sugar Bears (12-16, 8-11 SLC) picked up a win over Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions on Wednesday at the Farris Center, but a Nicholls State win over McNeese State prevented any scenario that painted a playoff picture for UCA.
Even though the conference tournament dreams are now out of sight, the Sugar Bears do have a chance to end the season on a high note against Northwestern State.
The Lady Demons (7-21, 4-15 SLC) have had difficulties at times to pick up wins, but have managed to amassed four conference wins.
After starting conference play 2-2 with wins over Houston Baptist and Nicholls, Northwestern State ran into a five-game skid, which included a 51-44 home loss to UCA.
The Lady Demons stopped that five-game losing streak with a 2-1 stretch with wins over HBU and McNeese.
However, after that 70-60 home win over the Cowgirls, Northwestern State has ran into another skid, losing its last four to Nicholls, Stephen F. Austin, Southeastern Louisiana and New Orleans.
Because the Lady Demons have only found four conference wins, they are also eliminated from postseason play.
But, both teams have a chance to end the season on a high note.
For the Sugar Bears, it looks a bit brighter with Northwestern State only winning one road contest in 13 away games.
Meanwhile, UCA has won eight of 13 home games.
Obviously, the Sugar Bears are not without their faults, however, recently going on a five-game losing streak before Wednesday’s 54-47 win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Starting out conference play, UCA opened with a 3-1 record before dropping three in a row.
Then, after losing two of the next three, the Sugar Bears rattled off a three-game winning streak before hitting the five-game skid.
As previously mentioned, UCA beat the Lady Demons in Natchitoches, Louisiana, behind a 15-point, eight-rebound performance from Sugar Bears sophomore guard/forward Alana Canady.
UCA didn’t shoot it particularly well int that game at 39.1%, but Northwestern State shot it worse at 33.3%.
On the season, the Lady Demons are led by senior guard Kira Bonner’s 14.1 points per game, while junior forward Lacee Savage leads the team in rebounds per game at 5.3 and blocks with 19.
Senior guard Gabby Bell leads the team in assists with 61, while senior forward Jasmyn Johnson leads the team in steals with 65.
Senior Taylor Sells leads UCA in points per game with 10.1, while also leading the team in assists with 83 and steals with 31.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.9 and blocks with 25.
The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first half of a doubleheader at the Farris Center.
