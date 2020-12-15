For the second time this season, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears are returning to the Farris Center, playing its second consecutive in-state game.
The Sugar Bears (1-4) host the Little Rock Trojans (3-2) at 7 p.m.
UCA will look to improve on its offensive output from the previous two games as the Sugar Bears shot 17.5% from the field against Kansas State and 38.2% from the field against Arkansas.
Both of those games, UCA was on the losing end as Kansas State won a defensively contested 47-33 Sugar Bears home opener and Arkansas beat UCA 105-58, which was decided in the opening minutes.
While the competition is likely not as stiff as the previous two teams, Little Rock comes in as a team ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Preseason Polls, which were voted on by league coaches.
The Trojans started the season with a 66-54 loss at home to Rice before bouncing back to beat Memphis 61-52 on the road.
Little Rock split a pair of Southeastern Conference games against Vanderbilt and No. 10 Texas A&M before beating Western Kentucky 63-47 Sunday.
Through five games, the Trojans are scoring at a 63.2 clip, but are giving up a 63.6 average.
Little Rock’s highest scoring output was in the 82-74 win to Vanderbilt, which was also its highest opponent output.
Redshirt junior guard Bre’Amber Scott is the Trojans’ leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, followed by senior forward Teal Battle’s 13.2 points per game and redshirt junior Brianna Crane’s 12.2 points per game.
Senior forward Krystan Vornes leads the team in rebounds per game at 8.8, while Scott also leads the team in steals with 10.
Junior forward Dariel Johnson leads the team in blocks by a slim margin with four, ahead of Crane and Scott’s three.
Meanwhile, the Sugar Bears have won just one game through five contests as they fell to No. 4 Baylor 82-37 to open the season, followed by a 65-48 loss to Texas Christian University.
UCA notched its first win on the road against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 74-70 win.
Then, the Sugar Bears fell to Kansas State and Arkansas in the previous two games.
Through the first five games, UCA is averaging 50 points per game, while giving up 73.8 to opponents.
The Sugar Bears are led offensively by redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw’s 13.2 points per game.
Outlaw recorded her second 20-point game in the Arkansas loss as she posted a team-high 22 points.
She also recorded a 20-point game in UCA’s win over UAPB.
Junior forward Lucy Ibeh follows Outlaw with 10.3 points per game.
Outlaw is also the team-leader in rebounds per game at 8.0 as well as steals with 13.
Freshman forward Jayla Cody and senior forward Hannah Langhi share the team-lead in blocks with two.
One Sugar Bear that may stand out for Little Rock fans is Mayflower native Tori Lasker, who spent the last three seasons at Little Rock, where she started 66 games.
Lasker averaged 7.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across her Trojan career.
She dished out 275 assists to place her eighth all-time.
Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Farris Center.
