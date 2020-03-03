Two games remain in the regular season and time is running out for the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.
Now in free fall after losing five games in a row, the Sugar Bears (11-16, 7-11 Southland Conference) are in danger of missing out on the Southland Conference Tournament.
Trailing by a game and a half behind eighth place Nicholls and two games behind Southeastern Louisiana by two games.
While the rest of the league has two more games left in the regular season, UCA needs help to get into the top eight to qualify for the SLC Tournament.
Part of that help can potentially come with a Wednesday home matchup against SLU.
The Lady Lions (12-15, 9-9 SLC) come into the Farris Center in seventh place in the Southland Conference and has potential to move up in seeding.
SLU is by no means locked in its seventh spot as it can climb as high as fifth or completely drop out of SLC Tournament competition.
The Lady Lions, most recently, beat McNeese State and Northwestern State over the last week to even up its conference record at nine wins, nine losses.
SLU walloped McNeese 87-48 last Wednesday and stomped Northwestern State 66-41 both at home.
But, home is where the Lady Lions play their best ball, scoring an 8-4 record at home, while going 4-11 on the road.
Likewise, the Sugar Bears are much better at home, holding a 7-5 record at home and 4-11 on the road.
But, on the most recent two-game home stand, UCA fell to Stephen F. Austin (58-37, Feb. 19) and Nicholls State (67-58, Feb. 22).
Those two losses were in the middle of a five-game losing streak that started Feb. 12 on the road at the University of New Orleans and then dropped a game in Huntsville, Texas, to Sam Houston State.
The Sugar Bears dropped the final game of that rough five-game stretch 93-71 to Abilene Christian last Saturday in Abilene, Texas.
However, the attention is now turned to the Lady Lions, who UCA previously lost to 63-42 on Jan. 29 in Hammond, Louisiana.
SLU senior guard Celica Sterling scored a game-high 19 points, followed by junior forward Caitlyn Williams with 14.
The Sugar Bears had one scorer in double figures and that was sophomore guard/forward Alana Canady.
UCA shot 31.8% on the day, while the Lady Lions shot 47.3% in that game.
Sterling leads SLU in points per game with 14.2, while Williams leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.4 and blocks with 30.
Freshman guard Alexius Horne leads the team in assists with 94 and steals with 47.
The Sugar Bears are lead by senior guard Taylor Sells’ 10.0 points per game.
She also leads the team in assists with 79 and steals with 30.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.9 and blocks with 25.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Farris Center.
