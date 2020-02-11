The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears are now rolling with a three-game winning streak after their latest 70-49 win over McNeese State on Saturday at the Farris Center.
UCA (11-11, 7-6 Southland Conference) were a force from the outset of its win over McNeese, shooting 58.8% from the field in the first quarter, while slowly cooling down to a not so great 33.3% shooting percentage in the fourth quarter.
But, the damage was well taken care of in the first half as the Sugar Bears outscored the Cowgirls 42-22.
The second half was just about even with UCA taking a one-point in the half, outscoring 28-27, but that first half killed any chances for McNeese to come back.
Not only was the shooting a key point in the win, but rebounds were another key factor.
The Sugar Bears outrebounded the Cowgirls 42-28 in the game.
Junior guard/forward Brianna Trigg came alive in the game, recording her first double-double in a UCA uniform, scoring 24 points on an efficient 10 of 14 shooting and pulling down 11 rebounds.
With that game in the rearview mirror, the Sugar Bears look to avenge a 49-37 home loss they took against the University of New Orleans (12-10, 8-5 SLC) on Jan. 8 as they head Wednesday to New Orleans, Louisiana, to take on those same Privateers.
Prior to that loss to New Orleans, UCA was riding a two-game winning streak and were sitting at 3-1 in SLC play.
But, that 37-point total the Sugar Bears scored is the second-lowest point total the team has scored in a game.
Turnovers were a big problem for UCA, giving the ball away 24 times to the Privateers 12.
While UNO was not overly advantageous of those turnovers, scoring just 15 points off those Sugar Bears turnovers.
The second and fourth quarters were also poor for UCA, scoring just six points between those two quarters, shooting 12.5% and 9.1%, respectively, in those quarters.
Now a little more than a month removed from that game, both teams are now split by one game with the Privateers slightly ahead of the Sugar Bears.
In UNO’s most recent game, it fell 59-47 Saturday on the road against Stephen F. Austin State in Nacogdoches, Texas.
For the game, the Privateers shot just 29.8% and turned the ball over 27 times.
The team’s season-leading scorer senior guard Rehema Franklin scored 17 points in that game, but is averaging 13.8 per game.
Senior forward Asia Woods leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.7, while junior guard Dionjhae Thomas and senior guard Vaquela Pimpton lead the team with 43 assists.
Senior forward Larry Whitley leads the team in steals with 43 and blocks with 39.
The Sugar Bears are led by senior guard Taylor Sells’ 9.6 points per game and 58 assists.
Sells is tied for the team-lead in steals with 22 with junior forward Hannah Langhi, while Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.2 as well as blocks with 23.
Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in New Orleans, Louisiana.
