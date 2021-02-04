NEW ORLEANS – The Central Arkansas women's basketball team returned to the court for a mid-week matchup with the New Orleans Privateers on Wednesday, at Lakefront Arena.
Lucy Ibeh led the Sugar Bears with 16 points. UCA improved to 6-10 overall, 4-4 in the Southland, while UNO fell to 4-9 overall, 1-6 in the SLC, after a 47-46 victory.
Briana Trigg scored the first two points of the game just 30 seconds into the quarter. Neither team scored again until the five-minute mark when Ibeh made a layup and extended UCA's lead to 4-0.
The Sugar Bears held the Privateers scoreless for the first six minutes of the game. UCA took an 8-4 lead into the second quarter.
This is the third-consecutive game that the Sugar Bears have held an opponent to four or fewer points in a quarter.
The scoring picked up in the second quarter as the two teams combined for 29 points. The quarter started as each team made one free throw.
With the score tied at 9-9, Carley Hudspeth continued to be hot from behind the arc as she knocked down a 3-pointer.
UNO responded with a 3-pointer of its own and tied the game at 12-12. The Privateers ended the half on an 11-6 lead and took a 23-18 lead into the half.
New Orleans started the third on a 13-0 run and held a 16-point lead, 36-20 with 5:24 left in the quarter.
Ayanna Trigg got the momentum started as she knocked down a jumper while she got fouled. She converted the and-1.
Ayanna Trigg stole the ball on the Privateers' next possession and found Charlay Conway who got fouled.
After the media timeout, Conway made both of her free throws and pulled UCA within 11, 36-25.
The Sugar Bears managed to pull with five with under a minute to go, but the Privateers made a jumper before the end of the quarter and held a 40-33 lead as the game went to the fourth.
UCA recorded its first six points of the fourth off of free throws and were held without a field goal until the 6:45 mark, when Tori Lasker made a layup and was fouled.
After the media timeout, Lasker made the free throw and converted the and-1. After she brought down a defensive rebound, Briana Trigg found Ibeh who made the layup and tied the game at 44-44.
UCA relied on stout defense and strong free-throw shooting to secure the win down the stretch.
The Sugar Bears held the Privateers without a field goal for the final 8:09 of regulation.
Ibeh recorded a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Lasker finished in double-digits with 11 points and tied for a team-lead three steals.
Briana Trigg added eight points and seven rebounds. Savanna Walker brought down seven rebounds. Jayla Cody notched a team-high two blocks.
As a team, UCA outrebounded UNO, 42-20. The defense notched 11 steals and forced 23 turnovers.
The Sugar Bears held a huge 20-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Mary Delgado led New Orleans with 16 points. Dionjhae Thomas added 11 points and a team-high four assists and two steals. Erin Randle led the team with five rebounds.
UCA will take a week off until the Privateers make the return trip to Conway for a Wednesday matchup. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on Feb. 10.
"I'm very proud of our team,” UCA head coach Sandra Rushing said. “I feel like we have two of the best guards in the conference, quickness-wise. We're getting more productivity from our bench. I'm happy for the win. We didn't come out with the intensity the way I wanted. Rebounding was huge down the stretch. I thought we fought hard. The team wants to win and they were very happy. I'm so proud of them. The team won it tonight. When we focus and try to lock down, we can lock down."
