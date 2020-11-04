FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced the 2020-21 Women's Basketball Preseason Poll on Wednesday.
The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team was voted to finish sixth by the Southland coaches and sports information directors from each school.
For the second consecutive season, the Sugar Bears were picked to finish sixth in the conference preseason poll.
UCA will be led by Briana Trigg and Hannah Langhi
Langhi leads all returners with 236 points, while Briana Trigg leads the returners with 8.7 points per game.
Ayanna Trigg and Terri Crawford return with 163 points and 153 points, respectively.
The Sugar Bears add freshmen Jayla Cody and Ruth Balogun along with transfers Charlay Conway, Lucy Ibeh, Tori Lasker, Lauryn Mapusua, and Anita Payne.
Lasker led the Little Rock Trojans last season with 38 3-pointers.
Stephen F. Austin was picked to finish first with 14 first-place votes, followed by Sam Houston State with five, Abilene Christian with four and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with three. Southeastern Louisiana was selected to finish fifth with UCA in sixth.
The 2020-21 season kicks off in three weeks on Nov. 25.
The Sugar Bears travel to Waco, Texas, for a matchup with powerhouse Baylor.
"I was really surprised to be ranked that high (sixth) considering how we finished last year,” UCA head coach Sandra Rushing said. “I hope this is a motivating factor for our players. I really don't pay that much attention to preseason polls. A lot of things can happen throughout the season and it's not where you start but where you finish."
