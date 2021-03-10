Following a Houston Baptist 74-60 win over McNeese State on Wednesday, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears have their first opponent of the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Sugar Bears enter the tournament as the fifth seed after falling to winless Northwestern State on the final day of the regular season March 6.
Instead of grabbing the second seed and not having to play until the semifinals, the Sugar Bears now play the first game of the second round in Katy, Texas.
Houston Baptist entered the tournament as the eight seed, which would normally qualify it as the final seed in the tournament but with the COVID-19 pandemic and not all schools able to play a full schedule because of cancelations, the tournament was expanded to 10 teams.
HBU then took on No. 9 seed McNeese in the opening round of the tournament and picked up a win.
The Huskies lost the rebounding battle 44-42 and had a poor day at the free-throw line, hitting just 12 of 20 shots, but HBU had a better shooting day from the field.
The Huskies shot 42.9 percent to McNeese’s 32.3 percent.
Junior guard Julija Vujakovic, who averages 9.1 points per game on the season, led all scorers with 20 points.
Sophomore forward N’Denasija Collins posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, while season leading scorer sophomore guard Timia Jefferson, who averages 15.0 ppg on the season, scored 16.
Rounding out the four Huskies in double figures was sophomore guard Kennedy Wilson who scored 10.
With the way the schedule was set up for the 2020-21 season, HBU and UCA did not meet.
The last meeting between the two schools came Jan. 1 2020 with the Sugar Bears coming away as 63-39 winners at the Farris Center.
All-time, UCA holds a 9-2 series lead over the Huskies, winning the last six games.
Thursday’s game starts at 11 a.m. in Katy, Texas, with the game broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
