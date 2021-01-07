NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans and the Southland Conference announced Wednesday that the Privateers women's basketball game against Central Arkansas, initially scheduled for Wednesday at the UNO Lakefront Arena, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
A new date for the game has not been determined and will be announced as soon as it is confirmed on ucasports.com and across all social media platforms.
Central Arkansas is scheduled to return to the court for a home matchup against Sam Houston State on Jan. 9. Tip is slated for 1 p.m.
