The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team along with head coach Sandra Rushing announced the 2020-21 schedule on Thursday.
The Sugar Bears start the 2020-21 campaign with four powerhouse programs.
UCA begins the season on the road with a matchup against Baylor on Nov. 25.
The Lady Bears are ranked No. 4 in the preseason power 10. Baylor finished last season ranked No. 3 and had a 28-2 record with a perfect 17-0 record at home.
The Sugar Bears remain in Texas for a game against TCU on Nov. 28.
The Horned Frogs finished the 2019-20 season just outside the top-25 in the No. 26 spot. Last season, TCU posted a 22-7 record.
Central Arkansas will play its first game in Arkansas with a matchup at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 1. UAPB recorded a record of 7-22 in the shortened season.
The Sugar Bears head to Fayetteville for a historic meeting with the Razorbacks on Dec. 13.
Central Arkansas and Arkansas will face each other for the first time since the only other matchup in 1978 when UCA hosted the Razorbacks.
Arkansas closed the 2019-20 season ranked No. 24 with a 24-8 record.
UCA opens play at home with a three-game homestand that covers just a five-day span.
The Sugar Bears open the homestand against Central Baptist on Dec. 14, followed by the Governor's I-40 Showdown with Little Rock on Dec. 16.
Central Arkansas wraps up the homestand with its second game with UAPB on Dec. 18.
The Sugars Bears take to the road for their final non-conference game of the season on Dec. 20, with their third matchup with an SEC powerhouse program.
UCA will square off with Mississippi State for the first time in program history.
Southland Conference play begins in Louisiana, with a game against McNeese State on Jan. 2, followed by New Orleans on Jan. 6.
The Sugar Bears have a three-game stint in the Farris Center as Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Nicholls come to Conway on Jan. 9, 13 and 16, respectively.
UCA then heads back on the road for two games, as the Sugar Bears battle Abilene Christian on Jan. 23, before a contest with Southeastern Louisiana on Jan. 27.
Central Arkansas returns to the friendly confines of the Farris Center for a game with Northwestern State on Jan. 30.
The Sugar Bears begin February at home with the second matchup against McNeese on Feb. 6. UCA then faces New Orleans for a second time on Feb. 10.
Central Arkansas closes out February with four games, three of which are on the road.
UCA travels to Sam Houston on Feb. 13, followed by Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 17.
The Sugar Bears stay on the road for a matchup in Thibodaux, Louisiana, with Nicholls on Feb. 20.
Abilene Christian comes to town Feb. 27. The Sugar Bears play the final home game of the season against Southeastern Louisiana on March 3.
Central Arkansas closes out the regular season with a road game in Natchitoches, Louisiana, with a matchup with Northwestern State on March 6.
The Southland Conference Championships are scheduled for March 8-14 in Katy, Texas.
"I am excited to get this year going and looking forward to getting back into competitive action,” Rushing said. “As we all know, this year has been and will continue to be a challenge adjusting to COVID-19. We have an extremely tough non-conference schedule and it will be demanding on our players. We open up with Baylor and it does not get any easier from there. We are playing quality teams with great programs.
“It is my hope that we grow as a team with every game, so that when conference games come along, we have developed confidence because of the competition we have faced. We know that Arkansas is a high-level program, and we are thrilled to be able to play them. I have always respected Mike (Neighbors) and their program. This is a great opportunity for our players and program."
