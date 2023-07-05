With the release of the ASUN women’s basketball schedule, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears unveil their entire slate of games for the 2023-24 season, showcasing a schedule stacked with familiar foes for first year head coach Tony Kemper.

“Our program is excited about the upcoming season, we have some challenging games in some great environments,” Kemper said of the schedule. “Obviously, we don’t have many home games early on, so our fans and team are going to have to take advantage when we can. But we’re excited to get things started on Nov. 6.”

