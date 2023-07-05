With the release of the ASUN women’s basketball schedule, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears unveil their entire slate of games for the 2023-24 season, showcasing a schedule stacked with familiar foes for first year head coach Tony Kemper.
“Our program is excited about the upcoming season, we have some challenging games in some great environments,” Kemper said of the schedule. “Obviously, we don’t have many home games early on, so our fans and team are going to have to take advantage when we can. But we’re excited to get things started on Nov. 6.”
Indeed they shall, as the Sugar Bears tip things off at home in the Farris Center on Nov. 6, facing in-town foe Hendrix. Central Arkansas has won the previous 10 meetings between the teams. The first road game on the schedule is on Nov. 11 against Samford, the first of nine road games during the non-conference portion of the calendar.
Central Arkansas returns to the Farris Center on Nov. 18 to face Northwestern State, a throwback to the days in the Southland Conference. It marks the first battle with the Lady Demons since the Sugar Bears made the switch to the ASUN Conference for the 2021-22 season.
Then, it’s seven-straight games on the road, starting with the Razorbacks on Nov. 20. The Sugar Bears will face teams from six different conferences, visit five states and face three WNIT teams over the stretch, including Kansas on Dec. 16, who took home the WNIT title last season.
A one-game return to the Farris Center will see the Sugar Bears face Central Baptist College on Dec. 20, before closing non-conference with a quick trip to Alabama A&M.
League play begins for Central Arkansas on Jan. 6, 2024, back on the road to face the Lions of North Alabama. The Sugar Bears will return home for the next weekend of games, playing Lipscomb on Jan. 11, 2024, and Austin Peay on Jan. 13, 2024, wrapping up the first three games of a 16-game slate of ASUN contests.
With the departure of Liberty and Jacksonville State from the conference, the ASUN returns to divisions, as it was for the 2021-22 season. This means home-and-home swings with North Alabama, Lipscomb, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine. The Sugar Bears will play home games against Queens, Jacksonville and North Florida, with road games against Kennesaw State, Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson.
The final home game of the season will be the second game against North Alabama, taking place on March 2, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.