It’s been a week since the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears have played, but they will step Saturday into the Farris Center to host the Sam Houston State Bearkats.
The Sugar Bears (2-7, 0-1 Southland Conference) were scheduled to play at the University of New Orleans on Wednesday night, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
That gave UCA a bit more practice time to right the ship after a game where the Sugar Bears turned the ball over 32 times in a 59-45 loss at previously winless McNeese State.
UCA had a rough night shooting the ball as it totaled 29.4% throughout the contest with a poor first half, hitting just 5 of 24 shots.
The Sugar Bears got better in the second half, hitting 10 of 26 shots, but the turnovers had also gotten to them as the Cowgirls scored 23 points off UCA turnovers.
Because of offensive issues, the Sugar Bears failed to have any player score in double figures as freshman forward Jayla Cody led the team with nine points, followed by senior forward Briana Trigg and sophomore forward Terri Crawford’s eight points.
UCA can hang its hat on outrebounding McNeese as the Sugar Bears doubled up the Cowgirls’ rebounding total 51-25.
Twenty-four offensive rebounds paved the way for 15 second-chance points for UCA, but again, that wasn’t enough.
Standing opposite the Sugar Bears on Saturday will be the Southland preseason No. 2 team as voted on by coaches.
The Bearkats have struggled through the first two games of conference play as they dropped both games to preseason No. 9 Nicholls and preseason No. 5 Southeastern Louisiana.
In the 89-82 road loss to Nicholls, the Colonels shot nearly 50% from the field as well as above 80% from the free-throw line.
SHSU also turned the ball over 29 times, while committing 30 fouls.
The Bearkats were plus-eight on the glass, though.
Against SLU, SHSU shot 34.3% on 67 attempts, while the Lady Lions shot 41.7%.
In both losses, junior guard Jolicia Williams shared the team-lead in points with 20 and 17, respectively.
Senior forward Courtney Cleveland shared the 20-point outing with Williams against Nicholls, while preseason SLC first teamer junior forward Amber Leggett shared the 17-point outing.
On the season, Leggett holds the team-lead in points per game with 17.4 and shares the team-lead in steals at 17 with sophomore forward Kaylee Jefferson.
Fellow preseason SLC first teamer senior guard Faith Cook leads the team in assists with 36, while junior forward Madelyn Batista leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.3.
Redshirt freshman guard Jalisa Outlaw leads the Sugar Bears in points per game with 13.2, while junior forward Lucy Ibeh leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.5 as well as steals with 18.
Senior guard Tori Lasker leads the team in assists with 18, while Cody leads the team with four blocks.
In two matchups between the two schools, SHSU took both matchups — a 72-54 win at the Farris Center, and then a 73-58 win in Huntsville, Texas.
The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
