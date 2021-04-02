CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Sam Houston put an end to Central Arkansas’ postseason run Friday with a 3-1 victory in the semifinal round of the Southland Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Bearkats had three players record double-double performances, led by 19 kills from Southland Player of the Year Ashley Lewis.
Lewis recorded two service aces and six kills to push past the Sugar Bears in the opening set.
In addition to her offensive output, Lewis also recorded seven digs for Sam Houston to limit UCA to 13 kills.
The ‘Kats peppered the net with 53 attacks, overcoming seven attack errors for the 25-21 set win, following a service ace from Breanne Chausse.
Once again, Chausse showed up at the end of the second set, this time beside De’Janae Gilmore for a block that gave Sam Houston a 25-17 win and the 2-0 advantage.
Lewis added five kills and five digs to claim her 10th double-double of the season.
Central Arkansas fought until the end but were unable to overcome six attack errors.
UCA found its footing and fought its way back from a 15-10 deficit in the third set, scoring 15 of the final 20 points to take a 25-20 win.
Madi Bowles recorded seven of the Sugar Bears’ 16 kills in the third set and was aided by three kills apiece from Charlie Tidwell and Lexi Miller.
Sam Houston put an end to Central Arkansas’ postseason run in the fourth set, holding the Sugar Bears to a .195 attack percentage.
Catherine Krieger added five successful attacks for the ‘Kats, but it was setter Morgan Janda that sealed the match for Sam Houston with a kill that downed UCA 25-22.
The Bearkats advance to the Southland Volleyball Tournament Championship and await the winner of No. 1 Stephen F. Austin and No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The championship matchup is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start Saturday inside Dugan Wellness Center on the A&M-Corpus Christi campus. Saturday’s title match will be broadcast on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.