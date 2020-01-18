Sugar Bears snap losing streak with 53-46 win over Nicholls

The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears snapped their three-game losing streak with a 53-46 win over Nicholls State on Saturday in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Coming off a game in which UCA (8-9, 4-4 Southland Conference) gave its highest point total since joining the Southland Conference in a 102-41 loss Wednesday to Stephen F. Austin, the Sugar Bears rebounded nicely as they shot 46.8% from the field.
The first quarter was a close battle for the most part as UCA led 9-8 through the first five minutes.
By the end of the quarter, the Sugar Bears had built a six-point lead as junior forward Hannah Langhi scored on a layup and made the subsequent and-one free throw.
To end the quarter, junior forward Ayanna Trigg gave the Sugar Bears the six-point lead with one second left in the quarter.
The Colonels began cutting down the lead, but it never fell under four as UCA then built a nine-point lead with 6:04 left in the first half.
By the end of the first half, Nicholls cut the Sugar Bears’ lead down to three as UCA held a 25-22 halftime lead.
At the beginning of the third quarter, the Sugar Bears had built up an eight-point lead with 8:17 left before holding just a three-point lead with just 5:12 left in the quarter.
After a free-throw and then a layup by Nicholls senior guard Airi Hamilton tied the game at 32 with 3:53 left in the third.
And then, it was another back-and-forth affair between the two teams for the remainder of the quarter as the score was separated by one point at the end of the third with UCA holding the slim lead.
After a Nicholls 3-pointer, the Colonels took a 41-39 lead with 9:43 left in the game.
But the game was far from over as Nicholls scored just five more points the rest of the game.
Then, the Sugar Bears put together a run that allowed them to go up by 10 with 1:26 left in the game.
The Colonels then put up three more points, but were already down too much with too little time left.
Hamilton and UCA junior forward Briana Trigg led all scorers with 14 points, while Langhi finished with 13.
Ayanna Trigg tallied a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Sugar Bears have a week off before heading home to host Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Farris Center.
