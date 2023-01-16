FORT MYERS, Fla. — Playing a Florida Gulf Coast team that is receiving votes in multiple national polls, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team couldn't keep up with the barrage of threes from the Eagles, falling 86-31 on Saturday. The loss drops the Sugar Bears to 6-10 on the year, with a 1-4 record in ASUN play.

It was a tough night on offense for the Sugar Bears, but Kinley Fisher led the way with eight points, Siera Carter added seven, while Jenny Peake pulled down a career-high five boards.

