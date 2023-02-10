x

Central Arkansas' Siera Carter drives to the basket against Liberty on Thursday at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

Playing for the first time in 12 days, the Sugar Bears were unable to keep pace with a larger Liberty roster, falling to the Lady Flames 74-43 on Thursday night. The loss drops Central Arkansas to 7-14 on the year, with a 2-8 ASUN slate.

A pair of Sugar Bears scored in double-figures, led by Randrea Wright's 11 points. Siera Carter added 10 off the bench, hitting double-digits for the second-straight game, also leading the team with nine boards. Kyjai Miles added seven points and eight rebounds.

