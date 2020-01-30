HAMMOND, Louisiana — After playing Southeastern Louisiana even for a half, Central Arkansas ran into offensive difficulties in the second half – shooting just 25% from the field as the Lady Lions outscored the Sugar Bears 36-15 after the break, sending the Sugar Bears to a 63-42 defeat at the University Center on Wednesday.
The Sugar Bears (8-11, 4-6 Southland Conference) were tied with the Lady Lions (8-11, 5-5 SLC) at 15 after one quarter and at 27 at the half, but went scoreless for the first 5:29 of the third quarter as Southeastern got off to an 8-0 run that the Sugar Bears would not recover from.
After outscoring the Sugar Bears 16-9 in the third quarter, the Lady Lions kept Central Arkansas to just 2 for 9 shooting (22.2%) in the fourth, while putting together a 10-0 run to put the Sugar Bears away.
For the game, the Sugar Bears shot just 31.8% (14 of 44) including 25% over the final three quarters.
Southeastern shot 47.3%, including hitting 33.3% of their 3-pointers, while the Sugar Bears hit just 20% – going 0 for 10 over the final three quarters.
Central Arkansas committed 20 turnovers while forcing just nine, with the Lady Lions getting 20 points off turnovers to the Sugar Bears' seven.
Southeastern doubled up the Sugar Bears on points in the paint, scoring 28 to Central Arkansas' 14, and had a 13-0 advantage in fast break points.
Alana Canady had 10 points and four rebounds for the Sugar Bears, with Taylor Sells adding eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Carley Hudspeth added seven points and four rebounds, and Hannah Langhi added four points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Lady Lions got 19 points from Celica Sterling and a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double from Caitlyn Williams.
The Sugar Bears will look to salvage a split on the road trip as they travel to Natchitoches to take on Northwestern State on Saturday before returning to the Farris Center next Wednesday against Lamar.
