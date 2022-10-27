FLORENCE, Ala. — Central Arkansas showed flashes of dominance on the road at North Alabama on Wednesday night. The Sugar Bears took down the Lions in straight sets, improving their ASUN record to 8-3.
The Lions hung in tight with UCA early in the match, and even led 10-8, forcing a UCA timeout. Out of the timeout, the Sugar Bears took hold of the lead thanks to a 5-0 run. The Lions then rattled off five in a row to take an 18-16 lead. In a battle of runs, it’s important to have last one, and UCA did just that, after getting three straight kills off of the right arm of senior Alexis Stumbough. The emphatic run gave UCA a set one victory by a score of 26-24.
The second set was defined by the serving by the Sugar Bears. While it’ll only show two aces on the set for UCA, the impact went much deeper, and the Sugar Bears set the tone early. UCA took charge early with a run of seven straight to make it 12-5. Stumbough was once again key for UCA in the second set, delivering six kills to go along with a service ace. Down the stretch, the Sugar Bears fended off a run by North Alabama thanks to two clutch kills from sophomore Jamiryana Hall, helping UCA clinch the second set, 25-20.
The Sugar Bears got off to a great start in the third set, thanks Stumbough’s second ace of the night. Later, with an 8-5 advantage, UCA rattled off nine in a row, separated by two timeouts by North Alabama. In those nine straight, freshman Trinity Hamilton recorded two aces that really put a charge in the Sugar Bears team. With a 17-5 lead, UCA didn’t take their foot off the gas and secured the mid-week victory with a third set win, 25-14.
Alexis Stumbough had another great game on the season, tallying 15 kills, nine digs, and two aces. Caylan Koons finished with 31 assists and 12 digs, bringing her assists season total to 712. Jamiryana Hall had a sneaky 10 kills, and Mackenzie Vernon finished with 8 kills.
Central Arkansas will return home to play this same North Alabama team on Sunday, at noon. The match will be streamed on ESPN Plus.
