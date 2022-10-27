FLORENCE, Ala. — Central Arkansas showed flashes of dominance on the road at North Alabama on Wednesday night. The Sugar Bears took down the Lions in straight sets, improving their ASUN record to 8-3.

The Lions hung in tight with UCA early in the match, and even led 10-8, forcing a UCA timeout. Out of the timeout, the Sugar Bears took hold of the lead thanks to a 5-0 run. The Lions then rattled off five in a row to take an 18-16 lead. In a battle of runs, it’s important to have last one, and UCA did just that, after getting three straight kills off of the right arm of senior Alexis Stumbough. The emphatic run gave UCA a set one victory by a score of 26-24.

