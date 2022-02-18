With the hope of momentum now on their side after a win Thursday, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears look to repeat the feat Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.
Earning a season-sweep over Bellarmine with a 65-58 win, the Sugar Bears (9-15, 4-9 ASUN Conference) has positioned themselves at a better shot at the ASUN Tournament, which only allows the top eight teams in the conference.
A strong second half against Bellarmine propelled UCA as it shot 65 percent from the field in what was a tightly contested match.
The rebounding difference was just one, while the turnover difference was three.
Four Sugar Bears reached double figures, led by junior Lucy Ibeh’s 16-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win.
Senior Carley Hudspeth followed with 14, while freshmen Randrea Wright and Lashiyah Folwer’s 12. Wright added nine assists for a near double-double.
But, with that game in the rearview mirror, UCA has another chance to move up in the standings at home against Eastern Kentucky.
The Colonels (12-14, 5-8 ASUN) are directly ahead of the Sugar Bears in the ASUN West Division standings and, along with North Florida, currently hold one of the final ASUN Tournament spots.
Recently, EKU has won just one of its last four contests, including a most recent 74-65 loss to North Alabama.
Against North Alabama, the Colonels’ didn’t have huge issues with turnovers, nor rebounding, but it was shooting that did them in, particularly from perimeter.
For the game, EKU was held to 36.8 percent shooting from the field, but hit just 2 of 9 shots beyond the arc.
Another glaring statistic against North Alabama is the discrepancy between the Colonels’ offensive rebounds and second chance points.
EKU grabbed 21 offensive rebounds, but only managed 12 second chance points, which likely also contributed to the loss.
Now, the Colonels can focus on Central Arkansas and look to get the season sweep over the Sugar Bears.
On Jan. 5, in Richmond, Kentucky, EKU had UCA’s number, winning 61-45, while holding the Sugar Bears to 34 percent shooting and forcing 26 turnovers.
Ibeh was UCA’s lone scorer in double figures and posted her usual double-double, scoring 17 and pulling down 14 rebounds.
Graduate Hannah Langhi was the closest in points with six.
Both freshmen Wright and Fowler will have to take better care of the ball after committing six and five turnovers in the first go-round.
EKU senior Jayla Johnson, the Colonels’ season-leading scorer, led all scorers with 19 points in the game. She also turned the ball over six times.
Johnson leads the season scoring with 13.2 points per game on the season.
Graduate Bria Bass leads the team in rebounds, averaging 7.1 per game, while sophomore Ariel Kirkwood leads the team in blocks with 41.
Freshman Alice Recanati leads the team in steals with 49, while also leading the team in 120 assists.
The Sugar Bears are led by Ibeh’s 13.8 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game and 47 steals.
Langhi leads the team in blocks with 20, while Wright leads the team in assists with 75.
UCA and EKU tip-off inside the Farris Center at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as ESPN+.
