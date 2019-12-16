Sugar Bears take win over crosstown foe CBC on Sunday

It took a while to get started, but eventually the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears cruised to a 66-43 win over Central Baptist College on Sunday at the Farris Center.
Coming out of the first quarter, the Division I Sugar Bears had only managed a five-point lead over the NAIA Lady Mustangs, whose campus sits a little over one mile from the Farris Center down Bruce Street.
Even so, despite the difference in levels of play, CBC is not a foe to be taken lightly as the Lady Mustangs fell at Southland Conference opponent Northwestern State by two points on Nov. 8 in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
The second quarter was much of the same with UCA only outscoring the Lady Mustangs by five to build a 31-21 lead by halftime.
The Sugar Bears took that lead and increased it by 11 at the end of the third quarter to make it 51-30 heading into the final frame.
The third quarter was jumpstarted by a pair of UCA layups, the first by sophomore guard Romola Dominguez on an assist by junior forward Hannah Langhi.
Langhi then scored the second layup on an assist from freshman forward Terri Crawford, giving the Sugar Bears a 35-21 lead 58 seconds into the second half.
A layup on the opposite end by senior guard and Greenbrier native Kory Westerman pulled the Lady Mustangs within 12 again.
That was followed up by a 3-pointer from sophomore guard and Vilonia native Aaliyah Cash, which brought UCA’s lead back into single digits with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter.
The Sugar Bears then kicked it into high gear, outscoring CBC 15-4 over the remainder of third frame.
And, the beginning of that run had a lot to do with Langhi’s output.
Langhi assisted Crawford to bring the lead back to double digits at 37-26 before Langhi picked up a steal on the other end and had an outlet pass up the floor to a streaking senior guard Taylor Sells, who layed it up.
Langhi was back at it again, grabbing a loose ball off a Crawford block and once again throwing the ball up the court to junior guard Savannah Walker, who caught fire in the second half.
After Walker’s layup, UCA had built a 15-point lead.
Walker then hit a mid-range baseline jumper and a 3-pointer at the top of the key to bring the lead to 19 points with 3:56 left to play in the third quarter.
Finishing out the quarter, both teams traded baskets as they entered the fourth quarter at 51-30 with the Sugar Bears holding the advantage.
CBC matched up well with UCA in the fourth quarter as the Sugar Bears won the fourth quarter outscoring the Lady Mustangs 15-13, but the damage from the third quarter had already been done.
UCA’s lead mounted to as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter before settling down at the 23 point lead in the final score.
The Lady Mustangs did manage to grab a three-point lead in the first quarter as they came out firing from beyond the 3-point arc as junior guard Holly Allen and senior forward Sierra Carrier both hit from deep, leading to a 6-3 lead just 1:30 into the game.
Walker led all scorers with 18 points and was followed in double figures by Dominguez with 11 points.
While her point total wasn’t large, Sells got things done in other parts of the floor, contributing seven rebounds and eight assists to go along with four points.
Westerman was the lone Lady Mustang in double figures with 13 points, while Carrier finished one point and one rebound shy of a double-double.
CBC will continue American Midwest Conference play as it hosts William Woods University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and UCA will enter Southland Conference play as it travels to San Antonio, Texas, to play the University of the Incarnate Word at Wednesday.
