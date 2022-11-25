Back at home, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team is set to take on the in-town Hendrix Warriors on Saturday. Tipping off at 11 a.m., the Sugar Bears look to continue their winning ways and extend a two-game winning streak at the Farris Center.
Last time out, the Sugar Bears captured a 60-53 win over Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe. Tied at halftime, Central Arkansas outscored the Warhawks by seven in the second half, stretching the lead to double-figures at times in the fourth. Parris Atkins led the team in scoring, netting 15 points for her second game of the year in double-digits. Kierra Prim recorded a second-straight double-double in the win, scoring 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds, of which seven came on the offensive glass.
Prim now leads the team in scoring and rebounding, dropping 11.5 points and 8.8 rebounds on a sensational 68 percent from the field and 86 percent from the free throw line. Her proclivity on the offensive glass has been a driving force for the Sugar Bears, inhaling 22 offensive rebounds through four games.
Central Arkansas has a chance to get to 3-2 on the year with a win over the Warriors, matching the five-game start from last season. The Sugar Bears can also extend their winning streak against Hendrix, currently on a nine-game winning streak against the intown foe.
Last year's matchup saw the Sugar Bears win 74-35 over the Warriors, with four players in double-digits. Randrea Wright had an efficient 15 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the floor and adding a three-pointer to her tally. Returners from this season's squad combined for 26 points in last season's win.
Hendrix will enter the weekend with a 2-4 record in hand, with a pair of wins over Centenary College last week. The home-and-home against the Ladies started with a one-point win for the Warriors, as Bella Cates knocked down a jumper with seven seconds left to take the lead. The Warriors' Madi Pierce tallied 21 points and 14 rebounds in the win. The second game had significantly less drama, as Hendrix ran away for a 77-47 win.
Four Warriors average double-figures so far this season, led by Kennedi Burns' 18.0 points per game. The junior guard also leads the team with 28 free throws and 17 assists. Joining her in double-digit scoring are Pierce at 14.2 points per game, Blysse Harmon at 10.7 points per game, and Simone Shields at 10.2 points per off the bench.
Tip-off against the Warriors is set for 11 a.m. at the Farris Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can also tune in to 91.3 The Bear to follow all the action with Steve Owens on the call.
