Back at home, the Central Arkansas women's basketball team is set to take on the in-town Hendrix Warriors on Saturday. Tipping off at 11 a.m., the Sugar Bears look to continue their winning ways and extend a two-game winning streak at the Farris Center.

Last time out, the Sugar Bears captured a 60-53 win over Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe. Tied at halftime, Central Arkansas outscored the Warhawks by seven in the second half, stretching the lead to double-figures at times in the fourth. Parris Atkins led the team in scoring, netting 15 points for her second game of the year in double-digits. Kierra Prim recorded a second-straight double-double in the win, scoring 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds, of which seven came on the offensive glass.

