The University of Central Arkansas Volleyball team is excited to unveil its schedule for the 2023 season. The Sugar Bears, coming off a 19-11 campaign that saw a scorching hot second half, are looking forward to a talented field in the Fall of 2023. Head coach John Newberry has put together a challenging workload for his squad as the team looks to continue to rise in the ranks of the ASUN.

The Sugar Bears will open the season Thursday, August 24th through Friday, August 25th with a tournament in Columbia, Mo., to face the likes of Colgate, Illinois State, and the host Missouri Tigers. The matchup with the Colgate Raiders will be the inaugural matchup for UCA.

