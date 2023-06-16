The University of Central Arkansas Volleyball team is excited to unveil its schedule for the 2023 season. The Sugar Bears, coming off a 19-11 campaign that saw a scorching hot second half, are looking forward to a talented field in the Fall of 2023. Head coach John Newberry has put together a challenging workload for his squad as the team looks to continue to rise in the ranks of the ASUN.
The Sugar Bears will open the season Thursday, August 24th through Friday, August 25th with a tournament in Columbia, Mo., to face the likes of Colgate, Illinois State, and the host Missouri Tigers. The matchup with the Colgate Raiders will be the inaugural matchup for UCA.
When Central Arkansas returns to Conway, the team will have perhaps its headliner waiting, hosting Michigan State as its home opener on Sunday, August 27th. The first-ever meeting of the Sugar Bears and Spartans will be highly anticipated, as it will be the first time in UCA volleyball history that the Sugar Bears will host a Power-Five team in a stand-alone match.
The following weekend the Sugar Bears will host their own tournament in the Prince Center to host Jackson State, Little Rock, and Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, September 1st and Saturday, Sept. 2. UCA will then welcome in Colorado State the next day on Sunday, Sept. 3 for a marquee matchup. The Rams and Bears will face each other for the very first in program history time this season.
The Sugar Bears also head to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. Central Arkansas will be greeted by the University of Texas at Alington, Oral Roberts, and the host Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The team will prep for conference play with one last tournament in Florence, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16 to face North Alabama, UAPB, and Grambling.
Central Arkansas will open its third season in the ASUN on Friday, Sept. 22 at home against the Lipscomb Bisons, and then Austin Peay on Sunday, Sept. 24. The two home matches are the first of 15 conference matches in 2023. After a long road stretch, the Sugar Bears will have six-straight conference matches at home. The Prince Center will play host to Jacksonville, North Florida, North Alabama, Stetson, Eastern Kentucky, and Bellarmine from Oct. 10 to Nov. 11, with the match against the Knights being Senior Day. The regular season wraps up on the road, with the Sugar Bears finishing ASUN play against two Tennessee foes in Lipscomb and Austin Peay.
