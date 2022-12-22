x

Central Arkansas’ Kayla Mitchell is guarded by Hendrix’s Simone Shields during action earlier this season.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

The Central Arkansas women’s basketball team heads into the holiday break on a high note, taming the Lady Tigers of Champion Christian with a 68-48 final score. All eight Sugar Bears scored in what was a complete team win on Wednesday.

Freshman Parris Atkins led the team in scoring, tying a season-high with 15 points. She was also active in the passing lanes and on the boards, coming away with three swipes and matching a season-best with six rebounds. Kinley Fisher used the three-ball to set a new personal-best as well, notching 11 points on three shots from beyond the arc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.