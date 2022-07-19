The United State Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association have announced the list of collegiate and high school teams that have been awarded the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season. The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, eclipsing the necessary 3.3 team GPA, earned the award for the fifth time in program history.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Across men's and women's volleyball, more than 1,200 teams earned the 2021-22 distinction.
