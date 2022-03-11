The University of Central Arkansas volleyball program is prepared for a fun experience as it welcomes the University of Arkansas for a spring scrimmage Saturday.
The Sugar Bears head to this spring challenge with excitement as this Razorback battle will be a beneficial scrimmage for both sides.
"We are excited to host Arkansas in the Prince Center,” coach John Newberry said. “They had a great fall season and should have been a team that made it to the NCAA Tournament."
Overall, the tone for both parties is to get better and have fun with it. UCA will provide not only an outlet for Arkansas to play but an opportunity for Sugar Bear fans to see both sides play, as this scrimmage will be open to the public.
"First off, I wanted to say how proud I am of this team,” Newberry said. “We have seen a lot of growth on and off the court. They have worked incredibly hard managing early morning workouts, classes all day long and our practices during the afternoon and evenings. We can't wait to finally compete against someone else. This is going to be an exciting environment for everyone to play in and for our fans to watch."
UCA and Arkansas will participate in this tune-up match starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Prince Center.
