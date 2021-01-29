Continuing their run of strong play, the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears look ahead to Northwestern State on Saturday.
For the second time in three games, the Sugar Bears (4-10, 2-4 Southland Conference) picked up a 60-54 win over Southeastern Louisiana in a game in which UCA forced the Lady Lions to score just three points in the second quarter, helping propel the Sugar Bears to victory.
SLU shot 1 of 15 from the field, while UCA hit 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line for the game.
Not unlike the previous two games, junior forward Lucy Ibeh turned out the highest scoring and rebounding effort against the Lady Lions, scoring 19 points and grabbing three rebounds.
Ibeh, who registered a double-double in the two previous contests, narrowly missed the double-double this game, but also registered three steals.
With that game in the books, the Sugar Bears have moved on to host Northwestern State on Saturday at the Farris Center as part of a men’s and women’s home doubleheader.
The women will highlight the front half of the doubleheader when the Sugar Bears welcome the Lady Demons (0-11, 0-6 SLC) to town.
After having its first three games canceled, things have been much better for Northwestern State.
The Lady Demons have lost 11 straight, including six consecutive Southland contests.
Sandwiched between those losses is a Jan. 18 postponement against Incarnate Word.
Since that postponement NSU got thumped 87-28 by Stephen F. Austin at home, an 87-52 loss at SLU and a 65-50 loss at New Orleans.
Unfortunately for the Lady Demons, they seem to be catching the Sugar Bears at the wrong time as UCA started a three-game stretch where it beat Nicholls 56-42 at home with a huge game from Ibeh, a 60-58 loss at Abilene Christian and a 60-54 win at SLU.
On the season, NSU is allowing 83.5 points per game, while only scoring 46.2 points per game.
Shooting percentage falls short of what is needed to win as the Lady Demons shoot a paltry 29.8 percentage on the season.
Leading in scoring is sophomore guard Anessa Dussette, who averages 9.9 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounding, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.
Sophomore guard Tristen Washington leads the team in both assists and steals with 21 assists and 10 steals.
Sophomore forward Julia Sion leads the team in blocks with seven.
Comparatively, the Sugar Bears hold opponents to 65.9 points per game, while scoring 53.1.
UCA shoots 34.2 percent on the season, while opponents are making shots at a 42.9 percent clip.
Individually, the Sugar Bears are led by Ibeh’s 11.5 points per game as well as her 6.9 rebounds per game and 30 steals.
Senior Tori Lasker leads the team in assists with 32, while freshman forward Jayla Cody leads the team in blocks with nine.
Saturday’s game will be played at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center, with the game being broadcast at 91.3 FM The Bear.
